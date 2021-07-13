Local wrestlers heading to Fargo

The 2021 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships will be held at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota, this week. And some locals will be competing there. Four Righetti High wrestlers will compete at the meet that starts Friday. There are competitions in men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle. This summer will mark the 50th USA Wrestling Junior National Championships, a major national high-school competition "which has had a tremendous impact on the sport in our nation for a half-century," according to USA Wrestling.