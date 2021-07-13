EAA AirVenture sees pent up demand

The E-A-A AirVenture in Oshkosh returns in two weeks. E-A-A Chairman Jack Pelton says coronavirus protocols will be in place–but most people won’t notice many changes. “We kind of step back and reflect on what we’re doing, ” Pelton said. “I don’t think coming here you’ll notice significant differences. All the exhibitors are going to be here. All of our friends are going to be here. Our pre-sale of tickets show it’s going to be well attended.”