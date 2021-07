More than a century after their invention, tungsten filaments—the coiled metal wires at the heart of many incandescent light bulbs—continue to be popular. This is despite the growing market for LED bulbs, which use less energy and generate light much more quickly. It’s easy to understand why people still like incandescents : There’s a certain charm to the old-school aesthetics of a tungsten filament. Indeed, if you’re shopping for tungsten lights, you’re probably specifically seeking a bulb that exposes its wiry innards. When it comes to art, tungsten bulbs might be preferred for a number of reasons. Perhaps you need lighting for a vintage-inspired shoot, or maybe you want the warm, yellow glow that a typical incandescent produces. Ahead, find a roundup of our top five tungsten light picks.