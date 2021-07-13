Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Dark money fights dark money

By Lachlan Markay
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An obscure progressive nonprofit called the North Fund has scaled up operations during the last two years, allowing the group to quietly work in high-profile legislative fights in Washington and state capitals. Why it matters: The North Fund's structure — and its refusal to reveal financial contributors — make it...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
53K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The North Fund#Accountable Tech#Just Democracy#Black And Brown#The Sixteen Thirty Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
IRS
News Break
Charities
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Fight homelessness, poverty with money

Looking around Portland, there are signs everywhere of those left behind and stricken with poverty, sickness and homelessness. It’s not a new issue, and it’s not exclusive to this particular Oregon metro area, but it seems to garner a lot of talk and little action. Rising crime, addiction, graffiti and tents lining every inch of concrete are not signs of a thriving city. It’s not a problem that we should ignore as a society; it requires sympathy and legislation. Housing, infrastructure, jobs and rehab need innovative improvements to help those in poverty and experiencing homelessness. Just spend the money to do it. It may be an oversimplification of what it takes, but money does the heaviest lifting in politics and problem-solving. So just do it, as Oregon’s most famous native son might say.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Letters: Dark money has no place in elections, should be eliminated

Dark money has no place in elections, should be eliminated. Thank you for Haley BeMiller’s interesting July 17 article "A test for the party? 11th District Democrats say election is more than that," about the Ohio Congressional 11 District race between frontrunners Nina Turner and Shontel Brown. BeMiller mentioned the...
Colorado StatePosted by
Axios

The dark money funding Colorado groups

A dark-money nonprofit that spent millions in the 2020 election also funneled money to Democratic-aligned groups in Colorado, new documents show. The budget for North Fund, a D.C. advocacy group that refused to reveal its contributors, shot up from $9.3 million in 2019 to nearly $50 million in 2020, according to previously unreported records filed with state regulators in Montana, Axios' Lachlan Markey scooped this week.
Denver, COdenvervoice.org

Dark Money Group Funding Denver Homeless Ballot Initiative

Big money is pouring into the “Let’s Do Better” issue campaign from a dark money group that is well-known in Republican circles and has ties to Mayor Michael Hancock. “Let’s Do Better” is a ballot issue campaign that is asking voters to approve a new ordinance that would allow property owners to hold Denver civilly liable if it fails to enforce its urban camping ban. The campaign was initiated by Garret Flicker, the 25-year-old chairman of Denver’s Republican Party.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

George P. Bush just learned a very important lesson about Donald Trump

(CNN) — George P. Bush wanted Donald Trump's endorsement badly. Or, at a minimum, he wanted the former president to stay out of his primary challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. To make that happen, George P. Bush kissed up to Trump in the most obsequious -- and embarrassing...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

CNN’s Lemon doesn’t back down after Trump criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Don Lemon did not back down despite criticism from President Donald Trump, twice labeling presidential remarks as racist while he was moderating Wednesday’s Democratic debate. Lemon, with partners Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, presided over a session with questions designed to highlight differences between the...
AdvocacyPosted by
The US Sun

Food stamps: how to apply and what is the income limit?

LOW-INCOME families can get food stamps to ensure they are eating healthily. The stamps are also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). There are almost 10million families in America with children on SNAP, according to campaign group Feeding America. The federal program ensures households facing tough times...
Pharmaceuticalsthebossmagazine.com

Here Come the Vaccine Mandates

Vaccinations are the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are what will turn a world-disrupting catastrophe into a nuisance. This is not news and should not be controversial. This has been clear since the pandemic reached global proportions. Where things get controversial is when it comes to vaccine mandates....
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s cognitive dysfunction takes front and center

Everybody knows President Biden has a speaking problem. It used to be one rooted in gaffes. “Oh, that’s just Joe” was the standard line of explanation from his defenders on occasions that ranged from his blurting of racial insensitivities to his characterization of high I.Q. in the face of outed serial plagiarism.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New evidence shows Trump appointees' political interference with CDC weekly Covid data reports, House subcommittee says

Washington (CNN) — A Democratic-led House select committee says it has uncovered evidence of political interference by the Trump administration into the federal government's coronavirus response last year, including attempts to alter or block data reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing the dire effects of the virus.
POTUSCNN

Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The announcement will come in remarks where Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy