Dark money fights dark money

Looking around Portland, there are signs everywhere of those left behind and stricken with poverty, sickness and homelessness. It’s not a new issue, and it’s not exclusive to this particular Oregon metro area, but it seems to garner a lot of talk and little action. Rising crime, addiction, graffiti and tents lining every inch of concrete are not signs of a thriving city. It’s not a problem that we should ignore as a society; it requires sympathy and legislation. Housing, infrastructure, jobs and rehab need innovative improvements to help those in poverty and experiencing homelessness. Just spend the money to do it. It may be an oversimplification of what it takes, but money does the heaviest lifting in politics and problem-solving. So just do it, as Oregon’s most famous native son might say.