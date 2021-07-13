Cancel
Seattle, WA

US Marshals arrest suspect linked to murder near CHOP in Seattle last summer

By MyNorthwest Staff
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 15 days ago
U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Marcel Long on Monday, in connection to the June 2020 murder of Lorenzo Anderson near the former Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone. Marshals arrested Long in Des Moises, Washington, and have since booked him into King County jail. A warrant was first issued for his arrest last August, after the King County Prosecutor’s Office filed a first degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement.

