US Marshals arrest suspect linked to murder near CHOP in Seattle last summer

A shooting on north Interstate 5 near 44th Avenue in Lynnwood briefly had all lanes blocked early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m., the victim says they were traveling north on I-5 in Lynnwood when they observed a white Honda Accord following them very closely. The Honda changed lanes and started passing them on the right. While in the act of passing, gunfire came from the driver’s side of the Honda and struck the victim’s vehicle five times.