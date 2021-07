When you think of carbon emissions, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? It might be air travel or gasoline-powered cars stuck in traffic on the interstate, and those would both be solid (and accurate) guesses. But there’s another significant player when it comes to carbon emissions globally and they have four legs, hooves and a snout. According to a new study, feral hogs release a substantial amount of carbon dioxide into the planet’s atmosphere each year — 5.4 million tons, or approximately the same amount as 1.1 million cars.