Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Split: 5 Things to Know About Her Ex

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
Courtesy of Metul Shah/Instagram

Big Apple and big changes! Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah broke up after moving to New York City together earlier this summer, according to the TV star’s rep.

The Southern Charm alum, who dated her Bravo costar Craig Conover for nearly three years before meeting Shah, documented the pair’s move from Charleston, South Carolina, to the east coast beginning with their “farewell tour” in May.

The TV personality and the doctor dated for three years before uprooting their lives in order to follow Shah on the next part of his physician journey — a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medicine College.

“Draft day round two, can’t believe it’s already been almost four years,” Shah captioned a series of photos from his first medical match in 2017, which is when he moved to Charleston, and his NYC match in October 2020. “Humbled and excited to match for fellowship at Weill Cornell and join manhattanites in complaining about rent, weather, subway rats, and kinda everything else in general.”

Olindo, for her part, announced that pair’s next adventure two months ago, revealing that they were saying goodbye to their southern pals beginning in May before officially transplanting to New York later in the summer.

The duo then jetted off to Antigua and Barbuda with friends the following month for a week-long vacation. The former reality star, who left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2020, shared photos from the pair’s first week in New York beginning on July 1.

At the time, Olindo said the former couple was staying in a “beautiful and comfy” apartment from Blue Ground Homes until they found a “permanent place.” However, one week later, the L’Abeye designer sparked split speculation when she traveled solo back to Charleston for a surprise birthday bash for one of her friends.

The Bravo personality then wiped her Instagram account clean of photos with Shah, keeping only snaps with him and her family or group memories. The two also no longer follow one another on social media. Shah, for his part, still had photo of the duo together as of Monday, July 12.

Olindo’s rep confirmed their breakup to People the same day, saying, she was planning to stay in Charleston “for the time being” now that they are “no longer together.”

