Lee's Summit, MO

Reida Maye (Adams) Lawrence

lstribune.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Reida Maye Lawrence, wife of William Lawrence, entered the gates of heaven on June 29, 2021. She was born on April 28, 1934 to Aubrey Adams and Dorsie (Pierce) Adams in Arlington, Kentucky. She attended the public schools of Carlisle County, Kentucky and graduated from Cunningham High School in 1951, where she served as a Varsity Cheerleader for 5 years. She also had the honor of being elected “Basketball Queen” her senior year. Reida attended college at Murray State, Kentucky from 1952-1953, earning an Associates Degree, and went on to work as a legal secretary, while also teaching ballroom dancing at The Arthur Murray School of Dance.

