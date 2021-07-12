Two California Men Ride Seesaw For Over 200 Hours Straight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you have lived in South Florida for any length of time, a report from ApartmentGuide.com naming Miami as the third on the list of metro areas with the most roach sightings should be no surprise to you. The surprise should be that we are not number one. Either way, Miami came in third after Houston and Atlanta, as the cities with the most roach infestations. The data takes a look at the most populous 15 metro areas in the U.S to see how they rank for roach sightings. Here are some things you can do to keep roaches away: 1. Keep a clean space: Pests thrive in dirty, unkempt spaces. Getting rid of the trash, regularly, wipe counters, sweep and mop. 2. Inspect your home, apartment for cracks, leaks. 3. Store garbage properly: Keep your trash with a secure lid on it. 4. Store food properly: Seal your food, keep the pantry clean and store food properly. 5. Make repairs: Water damage, cracks and holes can lead to a place for critters to camp out. 6. Place roach traps around your house and replace them often. 7. Your mom told you not to eat in your bedroom for a reason. 8. Vaccum regularly.