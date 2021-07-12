Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Stressed Cities In The U.S.

Posted by 
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no doubt that the past year and a half has been stressful. Whether it's stress from losing a job, lacking money for bills, or a friend or family member getting sick, this year has been tough on everyone. Some cities, however, were more stressed overall than others. WalletHub released...

hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
682
Followers
406
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#U S#Winston Salem No#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in South Carolina

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]
Indianapolis, IN95.3 MNC

Indianapolis among cities most hurt by so-called food deserts

A national health ranking puts Indy among the cities most hurt by so-called food deserts. The American College of Sports Medicine says more than one in six Indianapolis residents lacks ready access to nutritious food, either because they can’t afford it or don’t have a nearby store offering more than snack food.. That’s the 10th-worst in the group’s rankings of the 100 largest U-S cities.
Iowa City, IAsouthernminn.com

This Is Where Iowa City Ranks Among the Most Active Cities in America

The share of adults nationwide who meet or exceed federal exercise guidelines -- 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity a week -- is on the rise. Nearly a quarter of adult Americans met the requirements in 2017, compared to just over 18% a decade earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The news is encouraging, and residents of several cities are leading the pack.
Henderson County, NChendersonville.com

Henderson County Ranked Among Healthiest in North Carolina

Henderson County has been ranked as the heathiest county in Western North Carolina and among the healthiest in the state, according to the 2020 County Health Rankings report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Henderson County achieved one of its highest combined rankings ever in the report, which evaluates both...
Politicsmix1079.com

North Carolina top for Airbnb hosts, report says

If you’re looking to take a late-summer staycation this year, you might want to check out Airbnb. The travel site named North Carolina as their top state with the most hospitable hosts, according to data collected over the past year. The Tar Heel State was complemented for having a noticeable...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Among Cities With Most Burglaries Per Capita, Study Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study found that Baltimore City recorded the fourth-most burglaries per capita each year — among large cities. The study released earlier this month by Porch found that, between 2015 and 2019, the city averaged 6,927 burglaries each year or 1,132 burglaries per 100,000 residents. The city reported 16,942 larcenies and thefts on average every year or 2,772 per 100,000 residents.  Memphis, Tennessee, ranked atop the list with an average of 1,384 burglaries per 100,000 people and 4,070 larcenies and thefts.  DC ranked No. 42 on the list.  Researchers relied on FBI Uniform Crime Report data. They noted that, in general, burglary and larceny rates have dropped over the past decade. However, when burglaries do occur, they typically happen during the day and money and jewelry are the items most often stolen. 
KRON4

Bay Area cities among most educated in the U.S., study finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is among the most educated regions in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study. The ranking released this month shows that the San Jose-metropolitan area ranked highest in the Bay Area for most educated, second only in the U.S. to Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Economybls.gov

Virginia Beach Area Employment — June 2021

Total nonfarm employment for the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 39,500 over the year in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See chart 1 and table 1.) Regional Commissioner Alexandra Hall Bovee noted that the June increase marked three consecutive months of over-the-year job increases in the Virginia Beach metropolitan area. The local rate of job growth, 5.4 percent, compared to the 5.8-percent national increase. (The Technical Note at the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)
Kidsazednews.com

2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth

With about one in nine young Americans today neither working nor in school, exposing them to greater risk of poverty and violence, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where young...
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Hawaii

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy