These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Stressed Cities In The U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study found that Baltimore City recorded the fourth-most burglaries per capita each year — among large cities. The study released earlier this month by Porch found that, between 2015 and 2019, the city averaged 6,927 burglaries each year or 1,132 burglaries per 100,000 residents. The city reported 16,942 larcenies and thefts on average every year or 2,772 per 100,000 residents. Memphis, Tennessee, ranked atop the list with an average of 1,384 burglaries per 100,000 people and 4,070 larcenies and thefts. DC ranked No. 42 on the list. Researchers relied on FBI Uniform Crime Report data. They noted that, in general, burglary and larceny rates have dropped over the past decade. However, when burglaries do occur, they typically happen during the day and money and jewelry are the items most often stolen.