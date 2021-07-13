Daniel Andrews reveals the date when Victoria and other states will STOP going into lockdown

Daniel Andrews has revealed he's planning for lockdowns to end from next year once the majority of the Australian population is fully vaccinated.

The Victorian Premier said while restrictions such as mask wearing would likely continue, he's hoping that from 2022 enough vaccines have been given to end harsh lockdowns around Australia.

'Our plan – not just in Victoria but across the country – is everybody who wants to get two shots gets them by the end of the year and we start 2022 with a very different set of rules,' he told 3AW on Tuesday morning.

'This ends by everybody getting two jabs and then we're able to say we've all done our very best to protect everyone who needs to be protected.

'There'll then still be from time to time masks and things of that nature but not lockdowns.'

Mr Andrews said that 75 per cent of the population being vaccinated would put the country in a much stronger position to tackle the virus.

'If 75 per cent of Australians get two jabs – 25 per cent haven't – that's still the equivalent of the state of Victoria not vaccinated. If it (the virus) runs through there and a percentage of people get really unwell, then that's your hospitals full,' he said.

His plan comes after it was revealed Victoria recorded two new locally-acquired coronavirus cases on Tuesday - just days after removalists infected with the highly contagious Delta strain entered the state from Covid-ravaged NSW.

The two new cases were previously announced on Monday afternoon as another local case acquired interstate took Victoria's tally of active Covid-19 cases to 20.

All three cases are members of the same Melbourne household who have been in isolation, having recently returned from NSW on red zone permits.

Meanwhile, an apartment complex in Melbourne is now in lockdown for 14 days after being visited by the infected removalists who travelled from Sydney.

Residents of the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong in Melbourne's north-west have been ordered not to leave the building after the infected group visited on July 8.

The complex is listed as a Tier 1 exposure site, which means anyone at the apartments from 1pm to 11.59pm on that day must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Residents cannot leave the buildings unless they getting Covid-19 test or in an emergency.

Anyone who visited been to the complex any time between July 9 and 12 must also get tested and isolate until they test negative.

Three removalists, two of whom have tested positive, travelled from Sydney through Victoria to Adelaide last week.

The workers made a drop-off at a family home in Craigieburn and a pick-up at the Maribyrnong apartment last Thursday.

Both families of four are isolating and have been tested.

Victoria closed its borders to all of NSW and the ACT at midnight on Sunday, declaring them red zones under the travel permit system.

Previously both regional NSW and the ACT were listed as orange zones, allowing people from those areas to enter Victoria if they got tested and isolated until they returned a negative result.

After Sunday night's deadline, Victorian residents will still be able to return from red zones but must isolate at home for 14 days.

The 'bubble' arrangement along the Victorian-NSW border remains intact for local residents, though they must continue to travel with proof of address and not enter any red zones.