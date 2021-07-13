Brownwood Chamber announces Nathan Smith as new Executive Director

On July 8 2021 at the Annual Membership Banquet, Nathan Smith was introduced as the new Executive Director for the Brownwood Area Chamber Commerce. Nathan Smith joins the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce staff after more than 10 years of working with non-profit organizations. Most recently he was Associate Director of Field Operations for Texas Farm Bureau. In that capacity, he worked closely with staff, volunteers, elected officials at all levels, and stakeholder groups to advance policy and membership development for the largest agricultural organization in the state. Before moving into that role, Nathan worked as a field representative for TFB in west and central Texas where his focus was relationship development and agricultural policy. He has experience lobbying for member-driven initiatives in Austin and Washington and coordinating public relations campaigns.