Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Nadiya Hussain: 'I've wanted to bleach the brown out of me'

By Long Reads
BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNadiya Hussain appears in a new BBC Three documentary, Being British Bangladeshi, in which she speaks candidly about the challenges she has faced. The former Great British Bake Off winner is one of the UK's best known British Bangladeshis. Despite her success, she says: "There are times when I've wanted to bleach the brown out of me - because life would have been so much easier if I wasn't brown, if I wasn't Bangladeshi, if I could just be like everybody else."

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stewart
Person
Rushanara Ali
Person
Nadiya Hussain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Iplayer#British Bangladeshis#Bangladeshi#Bbc Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

What Nadiya Hussain Wishes Beginning Bakers Knew

While she has since expanded her culinary repertoire beyond the world of baked goods, baking is where cookbook author and television personality Nadiya Hussain got her start in the industry. For those who have not been fans since the show's very beginning, Hussain was a contestant on the popular cooking competition show "The Great British Bake Off." After winning the sixth season of the show (we'd highly recommend watching the full season, to be honest!), Hussain has gone on to have an illustrious career in the industry — and she has one important thing she wishes bakers just starting out knew (via Nadiya Hussain).
RecipesEater

How to Make ‘Bake Off’ Star Nadiya Hussain’s Saag Paneer Spanakopita

Nadiya Hussain may still be known to most from her star turn on the Great British Bake Off in 2015. She won the TV competition, but even if she hadn’t, it’s likely she would have ended up right where she is now — with her own show, multiple cookbooks, and a devoted fan base. But although baking is what introduced Hussain to the world, she didn’t publish a baking book until September 2020, when Nadiya Bakes came out in the U.K. “I had waited five years to get to a point where I was really happy and I wanted to make the best baking book that I possibly could,” she says. “That was a lot of pressure.” Hussain’s U.K. audience “really enjoyed” the book, and now Nadiya Bakes is available in the U.S., complete with measurements in cups and tablespoons and plenty of “flavor” over “flavour.”
RecipesPosted by
Salon

Why Nadiya Hussain's kiwi and feta salad is genius

Every week in Genius Recipes— often with your help! — Food52 Founding Editor and lifelong Genius-hunter Kristen Miglore is unearthing recipes that will change the way you cook. * * *. This salad has everything going for it: You can make it in one bowl. You can prep it ahead...
Recipeschatelaine.com

Nadiya Hussain’s Blueberry And Lavender Scone Pizza

"These scone wedges are made in one big circle, just like a pizza. I am forever getting involved in the what-goes-first debate (cream or jam?), though to be honest, as long as neither is left off, I’m a happy girl. I once vowed never again to bake with lavender after an epic flavor disaster, but I have since learned that a little goes a long way. So, don’t be tempted to diverge from the quantities here, or you WILL regret it!" - Nadiya Hussain.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend's ashes buried in Hungary

The ashes of Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor have been buried in her native Hungary, five years after her death aged 99. Her last husband, Frederic von Anhalt, took the ashes from Los Angeles, via London and Germany, to the cemetery in Budapest. The legendary actress, who starred in films...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticised for ‘nasty’ comments about Simone Biles’ Olympics withdrawal

Piers Morgan has attracted another storm of criticism after lashing out against yet another high-profile woman of colour. This time, it’s after he said it was a “joke” that decorated US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s women’s team final for mental health reasons.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesEarlier in the day Ms Biles, the most successful US gymnast of all time, announced she wouldn’t be participating in the upcoming women’s team gymnastics final after coming in for the worst vault score in her storied career. She said the pressure of being the world’s pre-eminent gymnast...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Paris Hilton Denies She’s Pregnant Hours After Reports: ‘I Want You To Hear It Directly From Me’

There’s no baby on the way for Paris Hilton just yet! The socialite denied that she is pregnant following reports that she’s expecting her first child. Paris Hilton is not pregnant! The 40-year-old socialite denied that she is a mom-to-be on July 27 following a report from Page Six that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” Paris wrote on Twitter, before making the full clarification about her alleged pregnancy on Tuesday’s episode of her This Is Paris podcast. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have,” she said. Yes, I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”
CelebritiesPeople

Prince Harry Has a New Reason to Return to London for Work

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a working royal last year, but that doesn't mean he won't have work to do in U.K. in the near future. BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company Harry recently joined as chief impact officer, is expanding its operations to the Harry's hometown, PEOPLE has confirmed.
RelationshipsNew York Post

Indonesian love child gets $554K inheritance from late estranged dad

An Indonesian teen is now a half-million dollars richer after heir hunters tracked her down on behalf of her estranged father, who recently passed away with no will or next-of-kin. The late Alexander Thomson, former BBC World Service editor for West Africa and the Far East, died in September 2020...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt’s new drama Sherwood looks amazing - details

BBC has shared a first look at Joanne Froggatt’s compelling new drama Sherwood, which also stars The Missing star David Morrissey, Robert Glenister and Claire Rushbrook. The six-part series, which is currently in production, is inspired by real events, and takes place in the mining village where show creator James Graham grew up. The synopsis reads: “Sherwood is a contemporary drama at the heart of which lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...

Comments / 3

Community Policy