Abbeville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Oconee by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Greater Oconee STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EASTERN FRANKLIN...ELBERT HART...SOUTHWESTERN ANDERSON...ABBEVILLE AND SOUTH CENTRAL OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 848 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Carnesville to 13 miles northeast of Washington, and moving north at 50 mph. Locations to be impacted include Abbeville, Elberton, Hartwell, Royston, Calhoun Falls, Reed Creek, Lavonia, Gumlog, Iva and Bowman. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

