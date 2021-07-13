Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

PC shipments up slightly amid ongoing component shortage, Gartner says

By Sage Lazzaro
VentureBeat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide PC shipments increased in the second quarter of 2021, but the industry is still struggling with the shortage of semiconductors and other components. According to preliminary results released today by Gartner, 71.6 million units shipped in 2Q21, equating to a 4.6% increase over the second quarter of 2020. Demand for PCs remained above pre-pandemic levels, but compared to the record year-over-year growth of 35.7% in the first quarter of 2021, this marks a deceleration.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gartner#Laptop#Gdp#Chromebooks#Hp#Dell#Zdnet#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Google
Related
Financial Reportswhtc.com

UPS revenue rises 14.5% as online shipments stay steady

(Reuters) – United Parcel Service Inc posted a 14.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher ecommerce deliveries, air shipments and specialized handling services of healthcare products such as COVID-19 vaccines. The parcel delivery company said adjusted earnings per share rose 43.7% to $3.06 in the second quarter.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Enterprise Infrastructure Market To Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Cisco Systems

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Enterprise Infrastructure Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Enterprise Infrastructure Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market 2021-2026 - Increasing Investments, Increase In Hyperscale Developments, Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services, Data Centers Targeting PUE Of

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.91% during 2021-2026.The data center market in APAC is witnessing steady growth. The continuous investments from hyperscale and cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba are surging the growth of the APAC data center cooling market share.
Financial Reportswccftech.com

AMD Bathes In Dollars As It Posts 99% Revenue Growth In Second Quarter 2021

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 earlier today. The company earned $3.9 billion in revenue in the quarter, its highest to date as it marked an astounding 99% year-over-year growth in Q2, as it inches towards a preferred gross margin of 50%. After accounting for the cost of sales, AMD earned $1.8 billion in profit, posting a strong 48% gross margin, which is up by 4% year over year and 2% higher than the 46% that it posted at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Catalog Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Catalog Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Catalog Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Financial ReportsVentureBeat

AMD’s Q2 2021 revenue grew 99% to $3.85B on market share gains

Advanced Micro Devices reported its revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30 exceeded expectations, with revenue growing 99% to $3.85 billion. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $778 million, or 63 cents a share, beating expectations of 54 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis. AMD said it was increasing its annual earnings forecast and its shares are up 1% to $91.93 a share in after-hours trading.
TechnologyZDNet

AMD Q2 strong amid EPYC, Ryzen demand

AMD reported better-than-expected second quarter results as it saw strong demand across its product lines. The chipmaker also upped its outlook for 2021. The results land after strong results from Intel, which is expanding its foundry business. AMD is benefiting from gaining share in the data center as well as PCs.
TechnologyZDNet

Microsoft: Component shortages not going away any time soon

In reporting its Q4 FY21 earnings, Microsoft disclosed that both its Surface and Windows revenues were affected negatively by supply-chain constraints. While remote work has continued to fuel PC demand, Microsoft and its OEM partners have had problems getting enough components, including chips, power cords and other electronic components that are required for new PCs.
Businesskfgo.com

Capgemini raises 2021 targets on booming tech demand

(Reuters) -French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini raised its 2021 guidance on Wednesday as it benefits from a global surge in demand for tech and cloud-based solutions that picked up speed during the pandemic. The company now expects 2021 revenues to be up between 12% and 13%, an operating...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

NPD Group Leverages Cint To Accelerate Business Process Efficiencies

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NPD Group, a leading provider of market information, will work with Cint, the global software leader in digital insights gathering, to help manage its sampling and data collection process. Cint will help improve the speed, scale and deliverability of NPD's industry-leading market data to its customers.
SoftwareUS News and World Report

Dassault Systemes Lifts 2021 Outlook on Surging Software Sales

(Reuters) -French software company Dassault Systemes on Tuesday hiked its 2021 forecasts on the back of strong momentum across its activities, including in its industrial systems and life sciences businesses. The group, which makes 3D design software and technologies for manufacturing, infrastructure and healthcare groups, now expects non-IFRS revenue growth...
Technologyaithority.com

Sourcengine Beats First Half Forecast by 252% Amid Ongoing Component Shortages, Supply Chain Evolution

Sourcengine, the electronic component industry’s leading e-commerce marketplace, announced that it has made significant inroads towards its goal of bringing sourcing and purchasing into the future. In addition to beating its first half revenue forecast by 252%, shipped revenue increased by 60% as new users on the platform grew by 72% and search traffic by 373%. Meanwhile, Sourceability, a leading distributor and the developer of Sourcengine, beat forecasts in both Q1 and Q2 on its way to 58% first half revenue growth compared to the same period in 2020.
Technologygsmarena.com

TSMC revenue goes up amid chip shortage

TSMC is responsible for about 28% of the world's chip manufacturing and its portfolio of hardware ranges from consoles and smartphones to PCs and cars. Despite the ongoing chip shortage the company manages to report an impressive growth year-over-year. The latest financial report reads $13.3 billion in sales, which is...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Husqvarna posts record profit, braced for more component shortages

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish gardening power tools group Husqvarna said on Friday demand remained strong after a record second-quarter operating profit, but added it was braced for more component shortages due to global supply chain disruptions. The world’s biggest maker of products ranging from trimmers to irrigation systems...
BusinessVentureBeat

IBM acquires Bluetab to expand hybrid cloud service offerings

A week after snatching up startup BoxBoat, IBM today announced another acquisition to expand its portfolio of data, cloud, and analytics services. With Bluetab, IBM aims to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy across Europe, Latin America, and North America. Organizations have turned to the cloud for flexibility...

Comments / 0

Community Policy