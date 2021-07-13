PC shipments up slightly amid ongoing component shortage, Gartner says
Worldwide PC shipments increased in the second quarter of 2021, but the industry is still struggling with the shortage of semiconductors and other components. According to preliminary results released today by Gartner, 71.6 million units shipped in 2Q21, equating to a 4.6% increase over the second quarter of 2020. Demand for PCs remained above pre-pandemic levels, but compared to the record year-over-year growth of 35.7% in the first quarter of 2021, this marks a deceleration.venturebeat.com
Comments / 0