PC shipments up slightly amid ongoing component shortage, Gartner says

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 earlier today. The company earned $3.9 billion in revenue in the quarter, its highest to date as it marked an astounding 99% year-over-year growth in Q2, as it inches towards a preferred gross margin of 50%. After accounting for the cost of sales, AMD earned $1.8 billion in profit, posting a strong 48% gross margin, which is up by 4% year over year and 2% higher than the 46% that it posted at the end of the first quarter of 2021.