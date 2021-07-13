Cancel
MLB

WATCH: Fan takes epic tumble chasing after Matt Olson ball in Home Run Derby

By Vincent Frank
Coors Field in Colorado makes for an epic Home Run Derby. Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and Trey Mancino of the Baltimore Orioles showed us that first-hand as the two opened up the derby Monday evening.

Mancino belted a whopping 24 homers in the first round, including a couple that traveled nearly 500 feet at the high altitude.

Not to be outdone, Matt Olson hit 23 of his own. That included this absolute monster of a shot to the upper deck. In the process, a fan at Coors Field pretty much put everything on the line to catch the towering homer. Check it out.

That’s some pretty awesome dedication from the fan to catch a foul ball. The good news? He seemed to be just fine.

As for the derby itself, Mancino advanced past Round 1 with all eyes on the center of attraction, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani .

