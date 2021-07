Up-and-coming neo-soul artist Kristen Merritt paired up with NYS Music to create a summer playlist for fans to enjoy, leading up to the release of her debut album this August. Detroit native turned New York local, Kristen Merritt has taken advantage of the creative energy the city has to offer. Since 2019 she has released an EP and various singles all leading up to the formation of her debut album Joi. The latest release from the artist is the single “I Don’t Think About You,” which is the second taste of the upcoming album after “I’m Done” was put out this May.