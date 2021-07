Ohio State basketball has continued to run the ranks of the 2022 recruiting class, currently with the top-rated group in the country and looking to add more pieces. One name that has gone slightly under the radar because he is not as big of a name as some others the Buckeyes have targeted is center Patrick Wessler. Wessler is a three-star recruit out of the impressive Combine Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina. He stands at 7-foot and 235 pounds as just a high school junior.