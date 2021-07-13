AI leaders talk intersectionality, microaggressions, and more at Transform Women in AI Breakfast

Artificial intelligence (AI) has made tremendous strides in the last few decades. Every time someone comes up with something an AI can’t do, someone builds a system that can do it (eventually). At first experts believed that no AI could beat a chess master in chess, now no human has any chance against the best chess algorithms. The skepticism then moved onto the game “Go” which was thought to require too much creativity and flexibility. In a typical chess match a player may have 20 moves available to them, while in a Go match the number of available moves is more like 200. However, South Korean Go master Lee De-Sol recently retired from competition because the AI AlphaGo “cannot be defeated”.