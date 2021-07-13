AI leaders talk intersectionality, microaggressions, and more at Transform Women in AI Breakfast
At VentureBeat’s third annual Women in AI Breakfast at Transform 2021, leaders in AI and machine learning across industries came together to discuss some of the most urgent questions in the tech sector today, including what responsible AI and engineering means, and the roles and responsibilities of corporates, academia, governments, and society as a whole in getting more diverse voices into the tech sector, and more.venturebeat.com
