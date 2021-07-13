Amelia and Delilah Hamlin Reveal Mom Lisa Rinna's Best Advice on Fame and Dealing with 'Haters'

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards have come a long way on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Garcelle's inaugural season of RHOBH, she expressed that it was difficult for her to connect with Kyle. That led to some tense moments between the two of them during the season and at Season 10's virtual reunion. Garcelle also didn't seem to be the biggest fan of Kyle's during a famously shady appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2020.