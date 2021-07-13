Amelia and Delilah Hamlin Reveal Mom Lisa Rinna's Best Advice on Fame and Dealing with 'Haters'
Lisa Rinna has been the subject of her fair share of headlines over the years. And the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, has been sure to impart some of the wisdom she's collected along the way on her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, who recently shared some of their mom's best advice on being in the spotlight. "She'll be like, 'Just F the haters,'" the sisters told ET.people.com
