A position to tell the Alabama's anything. Perhaps another question is "of what value does the NCAA provide to the super schools" now that they control a major portion of college revenue? If the NCAA pushes them too hard, maybe their response is to pull all of their athletic programs out of the NCAA? Maybe they form their own NCAA and invite selected universities to join for non football participation? I really don't know but I believe whomever controls the $$$, also controls the future of college sports. JMO.