Through the first 10 days of July, Alex Mooney had a lot of things to consider. One of the biggest things he had to consider was how much a college education was worth to him. For over $2 million, Mooney would consider giving up a scholarship to play baseball at Duke for a spot on an MLB team’s roster. But July 11 and the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft came and went without Mooney’s name getting called. The next day, Mooney’s name was not called in the second round. After the second round, the odds of a team signing a player for more than $2 million was virtually zero.