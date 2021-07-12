Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Excellent. Hoping to catch him when I'm up that way.

By MonsterTruck Joined:
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

Yes - Keene, NH Swampbats. Made his debut a few days ago - good outing. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/12/2021 11:57AM. Excellent. Hoping to catch him when I'm up that way. ** -- MonsterTruck 07/12/2021 2:36PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btw#Monstertruck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Rules Guy: Can I use debris on the green as a backstop when I’m putting?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I was playing a match the other day and had a slick downhill putt to win a hole. If the putt doesn’t hit the hole, it will roll off the green. Wind had deposited some debris — leaves and sticks — near the hole, which I decided to keep in place, since they might slow the ball down in the event my putt missed. As my putt rolled toward the cup, it became apparent that it would indeed miss. My opponent rushed in to clear the debris, and sure enough my ball rolled back into the fairway. I don’t believe I broke a rule, as I didn’t place the items there. Did my opponent?
Sportssportswar.com

Sankey trying to cover his ass.

Definitely a conflict of interest.......knew what was happening during the CFP expansion planning process. The rest of the current P5 needs to call him out - looks like the new PC 12 guy just might lead the charge. A lot of dirt/slime here......more than usual.
NFLRaiders

"That never give up attitude, I’m going to find a way to get it done and I won’t be denied."

"Here I am years later, catching touchdowns in the very stadium I ran track in, how odd is that?" Graddy played three seasons for the Raiders from 1990-92 as a receiver and return specialist. Graddy is still fond of late owner Al Davis, who went out of his way to secure the Olympian. Davis even put Graddy through strenuous eye therapy to improve his hand-eye coordination, something that was revolutionary at its time. Graddy is forever grateful for his time with the organization along with all the memories and accolades he accomplished in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sportssportswar.com

So you want all VT sports to suffer?

The money that comes in from being at this level helps to fund all VT sports. This suggestion would cripple VT athletics forever. Plus the fact that it assumes VT can’t rise to the challenge and be among the best again. Every single program has gone through lean years. The strong programs find a way to get back to winning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy