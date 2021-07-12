Wondering when Kavadas goes off the board?

7/25 Cup of Coffee: While not all the results were pretty, as only Portland and the FCL squad came out with victories, there were plenty of strong individual performances to be had in the Red Sox system Saturday. Jeremy Rivera had a 3-for-3 performance in Game 1 of Worcester’s doubleheader, and Yairo Munoz had half of his team’s hits in the evening session of the twin bill. Josh Winckowski gave his team seven two-run innings, before Tyreque Reed (pictured, left) drilled his first Double-A home run to walk off with the win. Joining the three-hit parade was Alex Erro, though Greenville was served a beatdown by Fredericksburg. Juan Daniel Encarnacion also delivered five innings of shutout ball for the FCL squad, while pitching was the name of the game in the now-weekly DSL inter-squad game.