Kat Hasty Shares Important Message For Young Women: “What You See On This Screen Is Just A Filtered Version Of Reality”

Kat Hasty is one of the brightest young stars in Texas right now.

She recently released a stellar three-part EP called Drowning in Dreams over course of a couple months, but more important than her music career is her life as a mom to a young daughter.

One of the things that intrigues me most about her, other than her talent as a musician, is her vulnerability in sharing her life, struggles and thoughts on everything so candidly. She’ll often post things on Twitter about how imperfect her life really is and how everything ain’t always sunshine and rainbows.

That’s actually a lot harder than it seems, especially from someone like her who’s trying to build a fanbase and have a certain “look” when it comes to her brand and how people view her.

All that to say, she recently shared a beautiful post on Twitter that speaks directly to the fact that her life is far from a highlight reel after being prompted by all the comments she gets from other girls on her photos about how much they want to be her or look like her.

She shared the post with the caption:

“Read it or keep scrolling. I feel like I owe it to my fanbase of young women and young girls to write this. I love y’all.”

My favorite part is the last few sentences where she tells all the young women and girls reading her post to stop comparing everything about themselves to other people, with the reminder to count all of the blessings in their own lives, too.

It’s so easy to get caught up in what you see other people posting or projecting online. Most things celebrities or social media figures post are actually in no way representative of anyone’s real life:

“My life, just like any other popular social media figure, is way more like your than you could ever imagine. Count your blessings.

Stop comparing yourself and your life because I promise what you see on this screen is just a filtered version of reality.”

I think we all know that, but it’s good to have the conversation every now and then. Please take a minute out of your day to read the whole thing:

She added this to it later:

I absolutely could not agree more with what she said.

It’s so easy for young women and girls to get so wrapped up in a certain image and feeling the need to be perfect all the time with edited photos and the perfect filters. I’m guilty of feeling that way more far more often than I’d really like to admit.

Don’t get me wrong though, my social media pages are complete highlight reels, too. For me, it’s a fun outlet to escape everyday life and be creative, but that’s all it is.

I’m not going to post a photo of myself wearing a raggedy t-shirt and my hair thrown up driving to the grocery store after a long day or after a mini-breakdown because I felt like I missed the mark on something work-related or otherwise.

And that’s the thing… no one else is either.

This is your friendly reminder to take everything you see online with a grain of salt and remember that you have SO much more to offer than the perfect photo on Instagram.

There’s not a perfect person with a perfect life on the face of the planet, no matter how badly social media would love for you to believe otherwise. We all have hardships and daily struggles to deal with that no one knows anything about no matter how perfect life seems from the outside. Every single one of us.

I’ll get off my soap box now, but I think talking about this kind of stuff is imperative and we really don’t do it enough. I’m so excited to see Kat’s career taking off, and I absolutely could not be more thrilled to have a girl like her representing country music.

Go ahead and get on the Kat Hasty bandwagon now…

She’s a breath of fresh air and as real as they come.

And, if you want to get to know her a little bit better, she was on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast not too long ago:

