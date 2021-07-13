Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kat Hasty Shares Important Message For Young Women: “What You See On This Screen Is Just A Filtered Version Of Reality”

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIXDj_0auw73iF00

Kat Hasty is one of the brightest young stars in Texas right now.

She recently released a stellar three-part EP called Drowning in Dreams over course of a couple months, but more important than her music career is her life as a mom to a young daughter.

One of the things that intrigues me most about her, other than her talent as a musician, is her vulnerability in sharing her life, struggles and thoughts on everything so candidly. She’ll often post things on Twitter about how imperfect her life really is and how everything ain’t always sunshine and rainbows.

That’s actually a lot harder than it seems, especially from someone like her who’s trying to build a fanbase and have a certain “look” when it comes to her brand and how people view her.

All that to say, she recently shared a beautiful post on Twitter that speaks directly to the fact that her life is far from a highlight reel after being prompted by all the comments she gets from other girls on her photos about how much they want to be her or look like her.

She shared the post with the caption:

“Read it or keep scrolling. I feel like I owe it to my fanbase of young women and young girls to write this. I love y’all.”

My favorite part is the last few sentences where she tells all the young women and girls reading her post to stop comparing everything about themselves to other people, with the reminder to count all of the blessings in their own lives, too.

It’s so easy to get caught up in what you see other people posting or projecting online. Most things celebrities or social media figures post are actually in no way representative of anyone’s real life:

“My life, just like any other popular social media figure, is way more like your than you could ever imagine. Count your blessings.

Stop comparing yourself and your life because I promise what you see on this screen is just a filtered version of reality.”

I think we all know that, but it’s good to have the conversation every now and then. Please take a minute out of your day to read the whole thing:

She added this to it later:

I absolutely could not agree more with what she said.

It’s so easy for young women and girls to get so wrapped up in a certain image and feeling the need to be perfect all the time with edited photos and the perfect filters. I’m guilty of feeling that way more far more often than I’d really like to admit.

Don’t get me wrong though, my social media pages are complete highlight reels, too. For me, it’s a fun outlet to escape everyday life and be creative, but that’s all it is.

I’m not going to post a photo of myself wearing a raggedy t-shirt and my hair thrown up driving to the grocery store after a long day or after a mini-breakdown because I felt like I missed the mark on something work-related or otherwise.

And that’s the thing… no one else is either.

This is your friendly reminder to take everything you see online with a grain of salt and remember that you have SO much more to offer than the perfect photo on Instagram.

There’s not a perfect person with a perfect life on the face of the planet, no matter how badly social media would love for you to believe otherwise. We all have hardships and daily struggles to deal with that no one knows anything about no matter how perfect life seems from the outside. Every single one of us.

I’ll get off my soap box now, but I think talking about this kind of stuff is imperative and we really don’t do it enough. I’m so excited to see Kat’s career taking off, and I absolutely could not be more thrilled to have a girl like her representing country music.

Go ahead and get on the Kat Hasty bandwagon now…

She’s a breath of fresh air and as real as they come.

And, if you want to get to know her a little bit better, she was on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast not too long ago:

“Pretty Things”

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These 12 Sad Love Stories From Real People Will Shatter Your Heart

Love stories don't always have a happy ending. You might fall for someone who doesn't return your phone calls or dates your best friend or simply doesn't feel the same way you do. DW, heartbreak won't stop you from moving on and pursuing new relationships. But before you get a happy fairytale ending, there's a chance you'll collect a sad love story or two along the way. Sorry to be a downer, friends, but it's true. A sad story is sometimes the best love story.
Celebritiesromper.com

Emmy Rossum Shared The First Photo Of Her Daughter With An Important Vaccine Message

After quietly welcoming a daughter in early May, Shameless actress Emmy Rossum and her husband, Sam Esmail, have finally shared a glimpse of their baby girl. But it wasn’t your standard first baby pic on Instagram; over the weekend, Rossum shared the first photo of her daughter as she urged her followers to get vaccinated after learning their infant was born with antibodies.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
Las Vegas, NVwomansday.com

Fans React to Carrie Underwood's Huge Career News

Carrie Underwood is absolutely unstoppable. The Before He Cheats singer announced on Instagram in mid-May that she will be starting a Las Vegas residency called REFLECTION. The production will begin on December 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas (you can snag some tickets here). This content...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Dear God, please bring me a 4-year-old sister.’ Then came an email.: Couple adopts 3 ‘unlikely siblings,’ ‘We are a family’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘I want you to pick some hills you would die on,’ the pastor said as we sat through one of our premarital counseling sessions. The answer was easy for me — mine was adoption. As a little girl, I watched a family we knew adopt from China and a seed was planted. The desire to adopt only grew as the years went by. Adoption was the hill I would die on.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘As my daughter and I ran along a back country road, we passed a man. ‘She’s setting the pace for you.’ ‘Something clicked.’: Emotional moment reminds mom to let go

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Yesterday morning as my daughter and I were running, along a back country road, she went a few steps ahead. As I fell in line behind her, I watched her powerful stride take the lead.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Carrie Underwood stuns blackberry picking in tie-dye shorts

Carrie Underwood has been foraging in nature and showing off her world-famous legs at the same time. The 38-year-old country superstar and CALIA by Carrie founder went blackberry-picking over the weekend, posting a rare family moment to her Instagram and reminding her followers that nature is best. Carrie, who released...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows woman literally dragged away from proposal so she doesn’t ruin the surprise

Sometimes our excitement gets the better of us, however honourable our intentions.That’s why, when one woman was about to witness a family member’s surprise proposal, she was swiftly removed from the scene.Her loved-ones decided not to tell her about the romantic plans because they knew she would be “extra” about it and possibly ruin the moment for the couple.It fell to her husband to ensure she kept schtum, so he crept up behind her and dragged her away, his hand over her mouth.The incident was captured on film and later shared on TikTok, with the video racking up more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy