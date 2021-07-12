Cancel
The Orioles deliberately took 2 well-under-slot guys with their first 2

By MonsterTruck
sportswar.com
 17 days ago

Picks. They're in good position if they want to take a tough sign. The Royals will definitely sign Panzini. They would never waste that high a draft pick. They get where they are by drafting extremely intelligently, developing players well, and selling them to richer franchises.

