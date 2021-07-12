I have hunted Bullpasture Mountain and fished the Jackson for

Do you think you have a hunting or fishing story worth sharing? If so, submit your story for the Hunting Tales contest and you could win cash! The winning stories will be published in the 42nd edition of High Country Hunting Tales & Guide, which hits shelves all over Delta County on September 1. This annual special publication is anticipated by outdoor enthusiasts every year. Stories can be humorous, serious, or simply informative. The entry deadline for the stories is Friday, August 6. Email your story to info@HighCountryShopper.com or mail your written story to High Country Shopper, P.O. Box 7, Paonia, Colorado 81428. Be sure to include your name, address, and phone number with your entry. Photos and drawings are encouraged! Please feel free to send them with your story. We will be sure to return any hard copies we receive.