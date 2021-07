There you are driving home from a long day at work or maybe you're out for a casual scenic drive and all of a sudden you see a big truck loaded down with landscaping rock. The closer you get the more fear and anxiety you start to feel because you know what's about to happen. Sure enough you start to hear the rocks bouncing off the road and hitting your car, your paint job takes a few pebbles and you already know that means you will have a few chips. Then the windshield takes a direct hit and now you have a crack. You speed up to alert the truck driver of his negligence and as you get closer to the truck you see the sign - "Not responsible for broken windshields".