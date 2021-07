YOUNGSVILLE -- By the numbers, the Ville Platte 8U softball All-Stars have nothing to be ashamed of through this all-star season. First off, they played 26 games and went 23-2-1. All those ties and losses came this past weekend at the PONY Softball World Series played at the Youngsville Sports Complex, where the team finished 4th overall. Second, this team scored 291 runs while allowing only 75…