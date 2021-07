Giving birth is scary, and there is no denying that. Once you have overcome the fear of delivery and embrace your newborn, everything that follows seems to be a walk in the park. But alas, that’s far from the truth. When you have a newborn, your responsibilities double, and all your time goes into taking care of that tiny human who is entirely dependent on you. As new parents, one of the most exciting things about having a baby is to witness them crossing their milestones. But not all those milestones are pretty — yes, you guessed it! We are talking about potty training!