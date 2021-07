And considering that everyone reiterates that it’s ok if he’s unproven in certain areas since “it’s all based on potential,” how can you fault me for envisioning bigger potential for the team with new players who are similarly unproven at UVA? We saw last year’s team and I think we can do better - that’s it. And asking if he would stay or go if he knew a draft range is a fair question - I suspect there is a go/stay over/under for many players, and early 2nd round with a year left is a tough call. Just a simple question, right? Sorry if that offends.