Towards the end of the game we had two guys in who just got to Japan last night. We don’t have a continuous men’s national team in basketball like we do in men soccer, women’s soccer and women’s basketball team to a degree, and like the rest of the world does. These guys get together every couple years in some cases very different groups of guys every couple of years and try to become a team in a short period of time. Let’s see how the guys do as the tournament goes on and they get used to playing together.