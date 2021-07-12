There were NDFA, but severe limit on bonuses

The primordial gravitational wave background (GWB) offers an exciting future avenue of discovery for new physics. Its information content encodes multiple eras in the early Universe's history, corresponding to many orders of magnitude in frequency and physical scale to be measured today. By numerically solving for the GW transfer functions we provide simple yet accurate formulas describing the average power of the large-scale energy spectrum of the GWB for arbitrary primordial tensor power spectra. In doing so we can pedagogically explain and clarify previous GWB literature, highlight the important cosmological parameters of various GWB features, and reveal multiple ways in which cancelling conceptual errors can give deceptively accurate results. The scales considered here are particularly important for CMB probes of the GWB, via $B$-modes and spectral distortions. In particular, we carefully study the effects of both neutrino damping, and the precise nature of the transition between the radiation-dominated (RD) and matter-dominated (MD) eras. A byproduct of numerically solving the problem is the ability to study the robustness of common approximations in the literature. Specifically, we show that a numerical treatment is especially important around the RD--MD transition, and for a brief moment of history where neutrino damping occurs during MD. In passing we also discuss the effects of late acceleration caused by dark energy -- showing that this can be neglected in most practical GWB applications -- and the effects of changing relativistic degrees of freedom on the GWB at very small-scales.