The regular season wrapped up on Monday and Tuesday for the Washington baseball team with a pair of non-conference games and the Demons fell in both contests. On Monday they traveled to Pella to face the Dutch (19-15) and was on the short end of a 4-1 affair. Tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Dutch plated three to put the night to bed. Four pitchers saw action for the orange and black with Kole Williams tossing two frames giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits and Zeke Slagel recorded six outs surrendering one earned run on one knock. Lucas Kroll and Ethan Patterson returned on the bump from injury and both tossed one scoreless inning. The offense struggled for two hits with Reece Mayer having a single and Ethan Zieglowsky recording a double. Williams had the lone Demon RBI. The next night they entertained Solon (27-11) and the Spartans emerged on top 5-1. Solon had five hits with Blake Timmons going 3-for-3 and two RBI.