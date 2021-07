A growing number of power 5 coaches are okay going low as 10 scholarship players per year. With the new rules, players transfer if they don't receive time immediately. Coaches don't want to waste the time to develop and gives the school a few schollies to use if/when transfers becomes available. Thus, they develop a relationship with a player in HS ... don't mind if he goes elsewhere, especially if the player needs time to develop ... then pounce if he goes in the portal.