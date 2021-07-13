Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Story picked the wrong pitcher. His guy was way too slow.

By EC Hoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

Story picked the wrong pitcher. His guy was way too slow. ** -- EC Hoo 07/12/2021 8:45PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ec Hoo 07 12 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Twittersportswar.com

Sounds like a truly sub par experience.

That is correct, now BOA probably just adjusted it and MAY go get the -- HokieForever 07/15/2021 9:15PM. Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. Picked up Jimmy John’s while visiting mom and dad in VB tonight😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/15/2021...
sportswar.com

Play station skills count..

Any of you geniuses apply to this job opening w/ the VT football staff?link -- kingofcassell 07/15/2021 11:52AM. Heck no. "They" does not align with my preferred pronouns. TIC ** -- MP4VT2004 07/15/2021 9:17PM. My stance on REAL bacon during interview knocked me out of consideration ** -- MaryWashGrad 07/15/2021...
Sportssportswar.com

CALS guy all the way. There was no place else

I think it was 1961 at what was called "The Tobacco Bowl" at what is now U Richmond Stadium. Also one of fewer and fewer persons who sat in Miles Stadium at least once (1962). And as my username suggest, I started summer 1968 and finished in 1972. It is unbelievable that I am about to become a 50 year alum.
Gamblingsportswar.com

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around.

Ripping FB again. Very interesting. Hard to wrap my head around. -- jdubforwahoowa 07/15/2021 1:35PM. Unfortunately, our fb program is a clown show. As a huge fan, its so sad -- NoPlaceLikeHoo 07/16/2021 07:23AM. This seems like an inordinately negative perspective on the current state -- hoorulestheacc 07/16/2021 07:40AM. I...
NFLsportswar.com

Should be practice squad at worst unless they bring someone else in

Have they released Rodgers yet? Please let this be his last yr in GB. ** -- Blah 07/27/2021 5:51PM. Should be practice squad at worst unless they bring someone else in ** -- uva123 07/27/2021 5:00PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Trafficsportswar.com

What are your cc numbers? I’ll look into it for you.

That is correct, now BOA probably just adjusted it and MAY go get the -- HokieForever 07/15/2021 9:15PM. Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. Picked up Jimmy John’s while visiting mom and dad in VB tonight😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/15/2021...
College Sportssportswar.com

Glad those two beasts at RB are gone from UNC

Nobody knows nuttin. Just passing time before the season starts. ** -- VTNSC 07/13/2021 08:59AM. Finishing above 3 crummy ACC programs is not my vision of VT football -- Zanderhokie 07/12/2021 5:14PM. We will know his situation by the end of rhe syracuse game ** -- VaTech2021 07/12/2021 5:20PM. Seems...
College Sportssportswar.com

Yeah. I don't see anyone giving a crap about Wake's thoughts.

Dan Patrick Link - ACC schools reject SEC academics, BIG would want UVA,UNC -- Hokie Baseball 07/27/2021 1:46PM. Yeah. I don't see anyone giving a crap about Wake's thoughts. ** -- Hokie Baseball 07/27/2021 2:58PM. In fairness to Wake, that may have just been the source speculating -- Maroon Baboon...
Footballsportswar.com

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
College Sportssportswar.com

Even though I don't like any ACC teams, I do respect them quite a bit. They

Know how to win, so I don't look at a preseason prediction of 4th-6th as slap in the face to Bennett, but more a product of how competitive all the programs are right now. Last season, the difference between 1st and sixth was two losses. Three finished with four losses and the next three ended up with six. The difference in UVa winning the ACC and finishing tied for 3rd was that late game comeback against Georgia Tech late in the season. UVa loses that game and they finish in a tie for 3rd with Georgia Tech instead. Right now, there isn't a huge difference between the top six teams.
NBAsportswar.com

I think both Middleton & Booker pull out. The season's been a grind.

Beal is out of the Olympics. COVID protocols. Now you'll finally ... -- Blah 07/15/2021 3:45PM. I miss the days of the all-collegian rosters and battling the Russkies... -- EAPo 07/16/2021 2:44PM. Lavine is one of my good examples of how one and dones (Link) -- ryno hoo 07/15/2021 7:01PM.
Baseballsportswar.com

I do too. He gives 100% every game and worked his way into the lineup in

2020, but I think he will be hard-pressed to keep his job, especially the way O'Ferrall and Stephan are hitting in summer ball. His arm isn't good enough to shift to the left side of the infield, even if we do lost Kent -- I think that job is going to go to O'Ferrall or Saucke. But there are 4 other incoming first years who will be in the running for 2b IMO, as well as the odd man out from O'Ferrall & Saucke. (I'm ruling out Bhojwani -- while I think he could play 3b or 1b, I just don't think he has the athleticism to play a MIF position at the Power 5 level. If he's in the lineup it will be for his bat.)
Sportssportswar.com

You can tell he's a high character kid

He excels catching the ball- he could be a little Smoke, a little OZ, a little Joe Reed, lots of ways to use him as a playmaker. Like that Wisconsin offered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy