BOSTON — Alex Verdugo posed monetarily to watch his 414-foot home run sail into the right field bleachers here at Fenway Park. He knew he got all of it — or so he hoped. “I’m not going to lie, I said to the guys, ‘If that wasn’t going out, that would have been one of the most embarrassing moments ever,’” Verdugo said about watching it. “Right off the bat I felt like I got that one good enough. I felt like I barreled it. The right launch angle, everything. So if that didn’t go, I would have been devastated. I would have just crawled into a little corner and stayed there.”