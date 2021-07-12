He pulled a groin muscle when he was rehabbing with AAA Lehigh Valley in

The Braves’ two 2019 first-round picks, Shea Langeliers and Braden Shewmake, went in opposite directions to start the 2021 campaign — their first full professional season because of COVID. Langeliers rocketed up several Top 100 prospect lists after terrorizing AA pitching. He’s yet to stop; after two more homers a couple of days ago, he’s now up to 17 on the season to go along with his excellent defense behind the plate. If he keeps this up, it shouldn’t be too long before he receives a promotion to AAA, and we could see him in the majors as early as next season. Shewmake, on the other hand, couldn’t have started 2021 any slower.