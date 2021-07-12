AIPAC Cancels 2022 Gathering Due to COVID-19
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee announced Monday that its 2022 policy conference would be canceled due to COVID-19. AIPAC President Betsy Berns Korn said in an official statement via Twitter that ”[W]e hoped that by now we would have had greater certainty, more clarity, and the definitive answers needed to determine whether we can safely host a Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. in 2022. The health and safety of our conference delegates is our top priority each year. Unfortunately, there are still too many questions that remain unanswered to move forward responsibly, and thus we have made the decision to cancel the 2022 AIPAC Policy Conference.”www.klif.com
