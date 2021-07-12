Since he wasn't drafted....whatever a free agent could sign for I guess

According to Kendall Rogers from D1Baseball and Marc Delucchi, the Pittsburgh Pirates have signed left-handed pitcher Nick Dombkowski as a non-drafted free agent. Dombkowski turns 23 early next month, but he still had a year of college eligibility left and planned to go to Texas A&M in 2022, making the announcement just five days ago. He pitched at Hartford for four seasons and he has five year of summer college ball so he has a lot of experience over that time. This past season, he made ten starts and had a 3.13 ERA in 60.1 innings, with 72 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP. In summer ball he had a 2.20 ERA in three starts. He threw a no-hitter on May 8th. He’s the first NDFA signing so far this season. NDFA signings have a maximum $20,000 bonus allowed per signing.