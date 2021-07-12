Copying the Photography of Others Will Get You Nowhere (Video Tutorial)
In the field of art, it’s common for artists to draw inspiration from others. This is equally true in photography, which is why we can see so many photographs that are close to, or sometimes a replica of, renowned works. While trying to replicate masters is a good thing when you’re learning, it won’t take you very far in the long run. To talk more about the ethics and reality of copying (or stealing) that happens in photography, and how it affects your creative output, today we have photographer Ted Forbes to break down the issues.www.picturecorrect.com
