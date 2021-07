It’s sad to see anyone pass away when they’re still young enough that they should be able to look forward to the decades to come, not wonder about what the next few days will bring. DC artist Robson Rocha, who started up with the company as an aspiring artist back in 2010 has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. 41 is still too young to leave this world in such a manner, especially when there was so much that Robson could have continued to accomplish. The why of any passing is hard to figure out since many would claim that it’s not fair, especially for a person that has so much going for them. Sadly, nothing makes a person immune from the end, but Robson’s passing is a reminder that despite vaccinations, the pandemic is not gone yet, no matter that people are starting to get back to their lives. There isn’t much more on how Robson contracted the virus or what conditions he might have been dealing with before he fell ill if there were any at all. But the known fact is that those that have certain risk factors that can contribute to the virus are at greater risk.