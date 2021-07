Scherzer (triceps) will start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports. Scherzer missed his previously scheduled start against the Orioles on Saturday due to mild discomfort in his right triceps, but the Nationals indicated from the start that the issue was a minor one. He felt good following a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday and doesn't appear to be on any restrictions heading into Thursday's game. Executives from around the league will likely be tuning into Scherzer's start, as the veteran righty could be available in a trade, and any potential suitors will want to verify that he is indeed healthy.