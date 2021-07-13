Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Fitzpatrick, Oshie and more fared at American Century Championship

NBC Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of D.C. athletes strutted their stuff on the greens at the American Century Classic, the annual celebrity golf tournament where the likes of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Capitals winger T.J. Oshie made appearances. Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith finished with the best score of athletes...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Mark Rypien
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Mike Modano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Washington Capitals#Washington Football Team#Bengals Qb Carson Palmer#Nba#Nbc Sports#Nbcsports#Washington Super Bowl Mvp#Washington Athletes#Washington Qb Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

WFT Burning Questions: Can Heinicke actually push Fitzpatrick?

* With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at one burning question for each position group on Washington's roster. First up: quarterback. Can Taylor Heinicke actually push Ryan Fitzpatrick for Washington's QB1 gig?. When the Washington Football Team signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick...
NFLYardbarker

Where Do Washington Offensive Weapons Rank in NFL?

The offense for the Washington Football Team has been underwhelming over the last few years. The franchise has been unable to land that next long-term option under center and that has hindered progress. In 2020, Washington used three quarterbacks and will have a new one this season with Ryan Fitzpatrick being added.
NFLYardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick Recalled How He Ended Raiders’ Playoff Hopes

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently recalled how he effectively dashed the Las Vegas Raiders’ playoffs hopes last season. Fitzpatrick, now with the Washington Football Team, helped deliver the Raiders’ eighth loss of the 2020 campaign. By doing so, Las Vegas was essentially knocked out of playoff contention. However, to simply pin this shortcoming on Fitz would be shortsighted considering the Raiders were previously 6-3. Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins delivering the death nail on the team’s 2020 season is more accurate. A true microcosm of yet another collapse under head coach Jon Gruden.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

Updates on the ongoing lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been few and far between in recent weeks. Despite this, and there being no clear end in sight to the suits, discussions surrounding where Watson will play next continue to intrigue fans of teams who wish to still acquire him. And according to former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, the Philadelphia Eagles have to be the favorites to land Watson.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Receives Critical Injury Update Ahead Of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.
NFLSteelers Depot

Watch: Troy Polamalu In New Head & Shoulders Commercial With Patrick Mahomes

Ahead of him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the next few weeks, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has been busy shooting a new commercial for Head & Shoulders with Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. You can watch it below. On Wednesday, Mahomes posted...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch takes over No. 1 spot

Several positions, including the No. 1 spot, see a change in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Kyle Busch carries his hot streak to the No. 1 spot, replacing Kyle Larson in this week’s rankings. Kurt Busch has gone from not being in the top 10 two weeks ago...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Says the Media is Giving Simone Biles a Pass For Withdrawing

Doug Gottlieb: “Here is the problem that I have. I have no problem with Simone Biles if she has a mental health issue, my issue is this – it’s actually twofold. One, we have a tendency to make every mental health issue one in which you’re like ‘STOP THE PRESSES, SHE COULD BE SUICIDAL!’ There is a difference between somebody being suicidal and having a mental health episode. I didn’t have any problems with Naomi Osaka not playing tennis, I do have a problem with shaming the media who has been overly kind to her. My biggest problem in the world is hypocrites, and I also like congruent arguments; when an argument is good for one, it’s good for another. When I say ‘LeBron James vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals’ what comes to your mind? ‘LEBRON CHOKED!’… No one said ‘We need to be concerned about LeBron James’ mental health!’ Last year Paul George was roundly criticized – ‘Pandemic P’, ‘he stinks’, ‘why are the Clippers so bad?’ and Paul George came out and was like ‘I was not in the right headspace, I’m trying to get it together’, then he had a good game and he was like ‘I got my mental health together’, then he had a bad game and people were like ‘Paul George can’t play well in the big moments!’ We live in a world where for years women have said ‘all we want to be judged as is EQUAL’. No one has actually been critical of Simone Biles. In ten years no one is going to go ‘Simone Biles may be the greatest gymnast ever in some people’s minds, but that night against the Russians in that team competition she CHOKED!’ Nobody would say that. Generally, we don’t have any sort of critique for our female sports teams. In one hand you want to be viewed, treated, and compensated the same as the men, but on the other hand whatever you do, just don’t be critical of us because that’s not a space we like to live in. Which is it? You want to have it both ways, at least admit it… She’s built up years worth of equity over great performances in big moments, if she really had a major mental health meltdown she wouldn’t be at the games and thinking about competing later this week. I’m not being insensitive. I understand she’s been through a lot personally, I’m sensitive to that and empathetic towards that… I would also tell you, so have a lot of other athletes... If you say ‘mental health care' we automatically go ‘WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, WE CAN’T BE CRITICAL ANYMORE!’ Can we be smartly critical? Imagine Clayton Kershaw. How many times did he fail in the postseason? Did anybody go ‘I wonder how Clayton Kershaw's mental health was after blowing another lead in the 7th inning to the St. Louis Cardinals!’ Did anybody wonder how good Kenley Jansen's mental health is, considering how bad he's been in the World Series at times? Did anybody ask? Of course not. When Chris Paul played bad in a big moment, 'Chris Paul sucks! Chris Paul choked!' When James Harden didn't play well in the Western Conference Finals, 'James Harden choked! James Harden sucked!' If any male athlete were to pull out due to mental health issues, while most of us would understand, sports fans expect athletes to be able to compartmentalize all their stress, all their anxiety, and still perform… NOBODY has been critical of Simone Biles. USA Today wrote that is was ‘heartbreaking’ what happened to Simone Biles. Did anybody write it was heartbreaking when the Clippers lost last year because Paul George wasn’t in the right mental health space? Did anyone say it was ‘heartbreaking’ when LeBron James lost to the Dallas Mavericks because he wasn’t in the right mental health space and he needed some mental health recuperation during his first year in Miami, and it was a lot he was dealing with? Of course not. So we will either admit that we judge and view one sex and one type of sport in one way, and another sex and another type of sport in another way? OR will we start to have real conversations about it? You pick… In sports, what separates the best of the best is their ability to process ALL of that stress and anxiety and still perform.” (Full Video Above)
NHLPosted by
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Alex Ovechkin Contract News

The Washington Capitals locked down all-time great Alex Ovechkin with a new contract on Tuesday afternoon. The deal will likely keep “the Great Eight” in the nation’s capital for the remainder of his career. Ovechkin shared the news that he’d reached an agreement of terms with the Capitals on Tuesday....
NBANBC Sports

Report: Pelicans planning to hire ex-Warriors assistant as coach

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly will have a new head coach, and there's a Warriors connection. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Pelicans are planning to hire Willie Green as their new head coach. Green, a 12-year veteran, has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns. He spent the previous three seasons before that as an assistant coach for Golden State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy