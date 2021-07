Depending on when and where you look, there are multiple rumors going around concerning what the Mariners plans are heading into the deadline. No rentals. No mortgaging the future. Had a competitive offer for Frazier. They’re in on Trae Turner. They’re trying to get Whit Merrifield. All of them have some backing of truth. We know the Mariners want an infielder and a right-handed one at that. That’s why they could be calling the Diamondbacks about Eduardo Escobar.