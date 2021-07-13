Cancel
Warren, MI

Warren man, father plead no contest in attacks against Black neighbors

Detroit Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Warren man charged in attacks last year against his Black neighbors, including firing shots at their home, has pleaded no contest and is to be sentenced in August. Michael John Frederick Jr., 24 -- he turns 25 Tuesday -- who is white, entered no contest pleas in the case as well as a second case in which he is accused of writing offensive language on a white neighbor's garage. Frederick's father, who was charged after police said he disassembled a gun used in the crimes, also pleaded no contest, according to Macomb County Circuit Court records.

www.freep.com

