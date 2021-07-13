Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-vaccine from 12 of age

By Elida Moreno
Posted by 
Reuters
 15 days ago

PANAMA CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Panama’s health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years. (Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera in Mexico City Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

