Nineteen years after Israel’s observer status at the African Union was ended during the Second Intifada, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has announced that the symbolic status is being restored. This is an important moment for Israel, not only because Israel has repaired relations with dozens of African countries but also because it comes amid a flurry of activity for Israel’s foreign relations. Lapid has been speaking about a new era in relations with the European Union, Morocco, the Gulf, Sudan and many countries.