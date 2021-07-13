Detroit Tigers select RHP Jackson Jobe with the third pick in the 2021 MLB Draft

LAKELAND, FL – The Detroit Tigers have selected RHP Jackson Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft. “We’ve been fortunate to scout and draft some great high school pitchers over the years, and Jackson ranks up there with some of the best we’ve seen,” said Al Avila, Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “He pitches beyond his years, and we project him to be an impactful arm in our player development system, and eventually the Major Leagues. Though young pitching is one of our organizational strengths, we see the addition of Jackson as an important one as we continue building depth that will breed sustainable success in the long-term.”