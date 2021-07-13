Cancel
Richmond, VA

1207 Greycourt Ave, Richmond City, VA 23227

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwesome Tudor Style home in Bellevue offering hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances three bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the second floor there are three bedrooms, one with access to a deck, and a full bath. The enclosed garage is conditioned and is the perfect studio/office/man-room. Updated Windows, Newer Garage/Studio Roof, Privacy Fence (right side is brand new) and more! Conveniently located to shops, eateries and Bryan Park!

Comments / 1

