1207 Greycourt Ave, Richmond City, VA 23227

Awesome Tudor Style home in Bellevue offering hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances three bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the second floor there are three bedrooms, one with access to a deck, and a full bath. The enclosed garage is conditioned and is the perfect studio/office/man-room. Updated Windows, Newer Garage/Studio Roof, Privacy Fence (right side is brand new) and more! Conveniently located to shops, eateries and Bryan Park!